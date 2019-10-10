Northland Goodwill- The One-Stop Shop for Halloween

All seven Northland Goodwill locations are selling Halloween decorations and costumes.

DULUTH, Minn.- Finding the perfect Halloween costume can be pretty daunting the closer we get to the holiday.

Luckily, Goodwill in the Northland says they are a one stop shop for all of your spooky needs this October.

Goodwill staff says the best part about shopping secondhand for Halloween is having the ability to be creative with what you find.

“When you come here, you’re going to be able to get a more unique selection of what we have to offer, and you’re going to be able to shop on a budget, A, and you’re going to be able to feel good about supporting Goodwill’s mission,” Goodwill communications & training manager Scott Vezina said.

October is the busiest shopping month for the seven goodwill locations in the Northland.