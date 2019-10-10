Panthers Football Team Get Road Win Over Mariners

The South Ridge defense would step up in a big way to help get the win.

SILVER BAY, Minn. – The South Ridge football team jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and they would hang on for the road win over Silver Bay 25-6 Thursday night.

Connor Bushbaum and Nick Larson would score for the Panthers early on while Mason Ollman was lone touchdown scorer for the Mariners.

South Ridge improves to 6-1 on the season as they will host North Central next week in their season finale. Silver Bay falls to 5-2 as they will close out their season next week at Hill City/Northland.