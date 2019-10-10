Protesters Gather Ahead of President Trump’s Rally in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.-Anti-Trump protesters are converging on the Minneapolis arena where President Donald Trump is holding his first political rally since the House opened its impeachment inquiry.

Protesters are packing streets surrounding the Target Center hours before the Republican president is due to appear at Thursday’s rally at 7 p.m.

Many are clutching helium-filled balloons depicting Trump as a baby. Others are blowing whistles, a nod to the whistleblower whose complaint encouraged Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch the inquiry.

Lora Torgerson, who says she is a registered Republican from suburban Inver Grove Heights, is among the anti-Trumpers. She says she has “never been more ashamed of our party.” Torgerson says she did not vote for Trump.

Trump supporters are turning out in force and are expected to easily fill the roughly 20,000-seat arena. Some had lined up a day earlier to guarantee a seat.