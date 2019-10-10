St. Louis County Hosts 37th Annual Health and Human Services Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County held its 37th annual health and human services conference at the DECC and more than 3,000 people showed up to gain a better understanding of how to improve public health.

Professionals of all sectors of public health including mental health experts, attorneys and social workers were among all those attending the conference to find ways to help better serve the community.

This year’s conference included nearly 150 workshops for attendees to learn innovative ideas and strategies.

Over 200 vendors also attended the conference to showcase a variety services they provide.

“There’s so many great presenters, so much good information, you can talk to providers and make connections,” said Nicole Meller, Social Worker with St. Louis County.

This year’s theme is “bravely being human”.

Organizers are hoping to spread the message of inclusion.

“To really be empowered that they do matter, we all matter and together is better for us to help the people we serve,” said Organizational Development Specialist Michelle Nelson.

This year the conference welcomed people from multiple states including Iowa and Montana.

The conference contributes to more than a $2 million impact for the Duluth community.