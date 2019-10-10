UMD Football Set To Host Wayne State for Homecoming Game

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 1 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team will be back at home this weekend looking to bounce back from their tough loss against Mankato. Some added motivation could be that it’s homecoming weekend as they welcome Wayne State College to Malosky Stadium.

“It’s a good time because a lot of people come back for the game. I have a lot of family coming up for the game. It’s exciting for a lot of people to come back to campus and partake in the festivities,” senior linebacker Isaac Erdmann said.

“Our guys look forward to seeing guys that they’ve played with in the past back, as well as hearing from alumni that will be back on campus this week. It’s important week for us to rebound. They have a chance to focus on us, get better as a program and perform better on Saturday afternoon,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for one o’clock.