UMD Hosts Annual Sustainability Fair

Students learned about sustainable resources in the area and browse through donated winter clothes

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Campus Sustainability Month and the University of Minnesota Duluth is celebrating with a sustainability fair and a pop-up winter shop.

Twenty local and regional organizations met with students about how they can get involved with sustainability efforts.

Some ways are walking and biking instead of driving, and changing diet and shopping habits.

“Anybody and everybody can be involved in sustainability and that it’s a big group community effort because we’re in this together and we can all learn from each other too through conversation and different interactions too,” said UMD student Alaina Lawrence.

Also at the fair, students could browse through donated clothing and pick out what they need for the cold weather ahead.

Abun Samud, a UMD student from Pakistan got a jacket at the free store, He says he’s never been through a Minnesota winter before.

“The fall here is more cold than the winter there, so I’m expecting the weather to get really rough,” said Samud.

Students tell us sustainability can be incorporated on any level no matter what you do in life. They encourage everybody to learn about sustainability efforts in the Northland.