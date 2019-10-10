UPDATE: Makinen ‘Suspicious Death’ Ruled a Homicide

MAKINEN, Minn.-More details are emerging after a body was found in a residence in Makinen Tuesday with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office now ruling it a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office has identified the deceased as Frank Gerald Meyer, 47, of Makinen.

St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies located Meyer at a residence on Curt Lane at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday following a 911 call requesting a welfare check.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Lt. Nate Skelton did tell Fox 21 that they are currently seeking out people of interest, but no suspects have been arrested. He added that there is not a threat to the public due to it being an “isolated incident.”

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the BCA tip line at 1-877-996-6222.

Further information will become available as the investigation progresses.