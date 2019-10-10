Webster Dream Park Nears Completion

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Construction on the new Webster Dream Park in Superior is inching closer to completion.

On Monday the final work on the playground began.

Crews are currently finishing the landscaping, so new rubber flooring can be installed.

They will also complete the walkway and add a cement barrier around the rest of the playground.

Many were hoping to have the playground completed by now, but there were a few factors holding up the project.

“I think we had weather. The company doing the work had some other projects that they needed to get done as well. It was just a timing thing that just didn’t work out,” said Superior City Councilor Dan Olson.

It is unknown when the park will open.

Olson says the opening date will depend on the weather.

Funds are still being raised to add restrooms to the park.