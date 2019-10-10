Wilderness Rally In The Third, Earn Shootout Win Over Bruins

The third period was a big one for Minnesota as they came back to get the win over Austin.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness rallied to score two goals in the third period to force overtime as they eventually got the shootout win over Austin 3-2 Thursday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Nate Horn and Kimball Johnson each scored in the third to tie things up. And in the shootout, Zach Michaelis would score in the fourth round to give the Wilderness the comeback win.