Charges: Eagan Woman Smashed Vehicle With Hatchet While Wearing Joker Mask

An Eagan, Minnesota woman was charged earlier this week for smashing the windows of a car while wearing a joker mask.

Tazara Oliver, 19, is charged with one count of criminal damage to property, a felony.

The incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 4 in a transit ramp in Eagan. According to the charges, the victim told police he and another person were in the backseat of his car when someone wearing a black joker mask and carrying a hatchet approached the vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Oliver, used the hatchet to break the passenger’s side windows, the exterior mirrors and the windshield while yelling, “I’m your worst nightmare.”

Another person approached Oliver as she was damaging the car, told her to stop and both of them ran down the stairs of the ramp.

Both the victim and the witness “appeared to be shaken up and stated they were very scared when the incident occurred,” the charges say.

Officers apprehended Oliver and the person she was with on the lower level of the transit station. Oliver had a hatchet and a joker mask with her. Oliver told officers she did not remember much from the incident, but admitted to being on top of the transit ramp.

The estimated damage to the car was over $1,000.