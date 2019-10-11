Duluth Cider Hosting Big Bad Apple Bash

The Cider Celebration is Happening Saturday, October 12 from Noon Until 11:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Cider has been operating in the Lincoln Park neighborhood for nearly one year, and the owners of the business are looking to celebrate in fall fashion.

Duluth Cider’s Big Bad Apple Bash is happening Saturday, October 12 from noon until 11:00 p.m.

Owner Jake Scott invites the community to bring your apples, your appetite, your friends, family and your dancing shoes.

Live music will be performed throughout the day presented by The Current.

12:00 p.m. – Randy Lee Jazz Trio

2:30 p.m. – Woodblind

4:00 p.m. – One Less Guest

6:30 p.m. – Life Parade

8:00 p.m. – Mallards

9:30 p.m. – Nudecolors

Other events on the agenda include community apple pressing, hot mulled hard cider, cidery production tours, dog costume contest, fire pits, and more!

Wristbands will be available at the door:

Age 21+ $10

Age 12-20 $5

12 & Under* Free

Mug Club Members Free (Suggested 21+ after 8pm)