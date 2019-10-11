Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Goodwill, No Injuries

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth fire crews responded to a fire at the Duluth Goodwill on Garfield Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Goodwill manager, the fire broke out in the back of the building.

The fire was thought to be put out with a fire extinguisher; however it reignited causing damage to many items in the storage facility.

Officials say there were no reported injuries.

The store will be closed for the rest of the day.

The incident is under investigation.