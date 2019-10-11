Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 10/11/19

Here's all the action from Friday night including big wins for Cloquet, Hermantown, Two Harbors and Carlton/Wrenshall
Claudia Chakamian,

MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

Proctor 8, Cloquet 42 

Hibbing 8, Hermantown 59 

Duluth East 0, Grand Rapids 40

Duluth Denfeld 14, North Branch 59 

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 40, Virginia 0

International Falls 8, Eveleth-Gilbert 14 

Mesabi East 0, Two Harbors 25 

Moose Lake-Willow River 22, Crosby-Ironton 26

Esko 41, Aitkin 14

MN NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL 

Ogilvie 32, Carlton/Wrenshall 34

WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

Northwestern 42, Bloomer 18

Superior 0, River Falls 21 

Categories: Friday Night Frenzy, High School, Sports

You Might Like