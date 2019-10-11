Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 10/11/19
Here's all the action from Friday night including big wins for Cloquet, Hermantown, Two Harbors and Carlton/Wrenshall
MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Proctor 8, Cloquet 42
Hibbing 8, Hermantown 59
Duluth East 0, Grand Rapids 40
Duluth Denfeld 14, North Branch 59
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 40, Virginia 0
International Falls 8, Eveleth-Gilbert 14
Mesabi East 0, Two Harbors 25
Moose Lake-Willow River 22, Crosby-Ironton 26
Esko 41, Aitkin 14
MN NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Ogilvie 32, Carlton/Wrenshall 34
WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Northwestern 42, Bloomer 18
Superior 0, River Falls 21