Major North Dakota Highways Closed Amid Fall Snowstorm

Winter Storm Warning are in Effect in South Dakota and Minnesota Through Saturday Afternoon

1/5 (courtesy: NDDOT)

2/5 (courtesy: NDDOT)

3/5 (courtesy: NDDOT)

4/5 (courtesy: NDDOT)

5/5 (courtesy: NDDOT)

MINOT, N.D. (AP) – Hundreds of miles of major highways in North Dakota have been closed due to what forecasters are calling a crippling fall snowstorm.

Transportation officials shut portions of Interstates 29 and 94 and U.S. Highway 2 on Friday due to severe winter conditions and poor visibility.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for northern North Dakota and winter storm warnings and watches elsewhere in the state and into parts of South Dakota and Minnesota through Saturday afternoon.

One to 2 feet of snow was expected to accumulate with winds gusting up to 65 mph.

Dozens of schools in the Dakotas were closed Friday because of deteriorating travel conditions. That follows school closures and travel headaches Thursday in the Great Plains.