UMD Hosts Luncheon For National Coming Out Day

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth’s Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Commission held a luncheon at the Kirby Student Center to celebrate National Coming Out day.

Students and faculty of all orientations gathered to enjoy food and conversation.

The commission welcomed a multi-generational panel of guests to share stories and perspectives.

One panelist says an event like this gives the LGBTQ community comfort in showing their true self.

“I think it’s about being able to be who you are genuinely and being able to share your self, struggle and story with everyone around you and not having to hide any aspect of your personality,” said Natalie Clark.

Every year the luncheon is held on the anniversary of the 1987 March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights.