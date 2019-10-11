UMD Men’s Hockey Unveil Championship Banner, But Fall Short in Season Opener

The Bulldogs unveiled their championship banner, but couldn't send their fans home happy with a win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team would rally late against UMass-Lowell, but the comeback would fall short as the River Hawks stun the Bulldogs 3-2 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Scott Perunovich and Noah Cates each scored in the third period for the Bulldogs. Hunter Shepard finished with 14 saves on the night as UMD will look to split the series Saturday night at home.