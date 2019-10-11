UMD Students Celebrate Homecoming With Corn on the Cob

DULUTH, Minn- Who doesn’t love fair food. Well there was a bunch at the University of Minnesota Duluth, as they hosted a county fair to kick off homecoming weekend.

The UMD Student Association gave away tons of corn with butter for free.

Students say it’s a great opportunity to get excited, even with the stress of the semester.

“It’s so fun. It cheers people up. We are all kind of stressed out. We’re college students. This brings us together. It’s free food it makes you happy,” said Susanne Schneider. “It’s the best who doesn’t love corn on the cob.

The corn giveaway is an annual tradition at the University of Minnesota Duluth