UMD Volleyball Handed First NSIC Loss in Top-10 Battle

The Bulldogs quickly took the first two sets, but the Wolves battled back to win the match in five sets.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 4 UMD volleyball team quickly took the first two sets from No. 8 Northern State, but the Wolves battled back, to winthe fifth set 15-11 and win the match 3-2, to hand the Bulldogs their first NSIC loss of the season.

Up 2-0 in the match, the Bulldogs rallied to tie the set up at 24, but the Wolves scored the next two points to give them their first set win, en route to winning the match.

Kate Berg led the Bulldogs with 27 kills, while Summer Ballard tallied 12. Emily Balts finished with 58 assists.

The Bulldogs (13-2, 6-1 NSIC) will be back in action on Saturday at 4 p.m. against MSU-Moorhead.