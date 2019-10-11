UMD Women’s Hockey Tops Mavericks Behind Brodt’s OT Winner

The team captain scored twice for the UMD women's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Team captain Sydney Brodt scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime as the UMD women’s hockey team knocked off Minnesota State-Mankato 3-2 Friday afternoon at Amsoil Arena.

Gabbie Hughes would score in the third period to send the game into overtime. Maddie Rooney was solid between the pipes, finishing with 14 saves on the night. The Bulldogs improve to 2-1 on the season as they look to sweep the Mavericks on Saturday afternoon.