WLSSD Reminds Folks To Bring Leaves To Yard Waste Site

DULUTH, Minn. – Fall leaves are beginning to drop and the folks at WLSSD say they can help you get rid of your piles of leaves.

In Duluth it’s illegal to put leaves and shrubs in the trash.

Residents can rake and bag up their leaves and drop them off at the yard waste compost site on Courtland Street near 27th Avenue, free of charge.

“We want to make sure that we don’t have leaves clogging up the storm drains and going into the streams. It’s part of your responsibility as a citizen to make sure you are keeping our streets clean and safe,” said Environmental Program Coordinator Sarah Lerohl.

WLSSD will take the waste and mix it with food scraps to make a high quality fertilizer for lawns.

Starting next week the site will be open Thursday through Monday from 9 am to 4 pm.