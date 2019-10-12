Bentleyville Volunteers Set Up 128ft Tree for Tour of Lights

Bentleyville Tour of Lights set up continues.

DULUTH, Minn.- All this snow has us thinking about the holiday season, which is coming up quickly- and so is the Bentleyville Tour of Lights!

Set up for the free display of lights continued this weekend.

Saturday morning volunteers helped set up the event’s biggest display- a 128ft LED Christmas tree!

Volunteers say they don’t mind the challenge of getting such a big event set up because how it makes people feel is worth it in the end.

“I think I’m just most excited to know that I’m doing something that can make a good time for other people when they come and it is finished,” Erykah Camacho-Stewart said.

Set-up volunteers are still needed every Saturday and Sunday.

The tour of lights will open at Bayfront November 23.