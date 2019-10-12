Hilltoppers Boys Soccer Defeats Thunderhawks, Advances to Section Semifinals
Blake Bachand and Griff Pichetti both scored in Duluth Marshall's win.
DULUTH, Minn. – Blake Bachand and Griff Pichetti both scored for Duluth Marshall as the third seeded Hilltoppers defeated sixth seed Grand Rapids 2-1 in the Section 7A quarterfinals. Griffin Otto scored for the Thunderhawks.
Other action from the section quarterfinals on Saturday.
BOYS SECTION 7A SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Hermantown 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
Chisago Lakes 1, Duluth Denfeld 5
Princeton 0, St. Francis 2
GIRLS SECTION 7A SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Duluth Marshall 6, North Branch 0
St. Francis 4, Hermantown 0
Two Harbors 0, Cloquet-Carlton 5