NAPA Auto Care Gives Away Free Inspections and a Car

NAPA Auto Care in Hermantown gifts a Toyota RAV4 to Inga Parsons.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- NAPA Auto Centers across the Northland were extra generous this weekend.

Mechanics at the 9 Twin Ports locations offered free inspection tests for vehicles…

To take on Winter weather, but that was just the tip of the ice berg!

Four recipients were given a refurbished car from NAPA auto care.

NAPA staff says they realize how hard finding a safe car can be for some.

“We realize how difficult it is so that they can go to work. They kind of are in a catch–22. They can’t get to work because they don’t have a car, and they can’t buy a car because they can’t get to work. So we’re helping out that way,” Brad Williams said.

Inga Parsons won a ’99 Toyota RAV4 from the NAPA Hermantown location.

Parsons is a college student who’s old car was breaking down.

She says she used to think her old car was quirky, but now that she has a new car, she thinks her old car is clunky.

“It means a lot. I won’t have to worry about my car breaking down because I’ve worried about that– I worried about that this week. Especially in Minnesota, you don’t want to break down when it’s forty degrees below zero, and I’m definitely looking forward to feeling safe in this car,” Parson’s said.

Parsons says the thing she was most excited about was having a car with a working horn.