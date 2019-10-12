Sports Cards, Coin, and Memorabilia Show

DULUTH, Minn.- Sports fanatics got to check out some vintage collectibles at Miller Hill Mall Saturday.

Forty tables filled with new and vintage cards of all sports, autographed items like jerseys and bobbleheads, and even Pokemon cards, gave the public a diverse choice of cards to collect.

“It’s just kind of nice to get a show like us that deals with full collectables because we got specialists, everything from Pokemon magic cards, coins, currency, Star Wars figures and of course sports cards so we are kind of all–inclusive so people who want information or knowledge on any of that kind of collectible market they can come and talk to one of us”, said Michael Hawke, Owner of Hawke’s Nest Sports.

The show continues Sunday at the Miller Hill Mall during mall hours.