St. Scholastica Football Gets Big Road Win

The Saints relied on the run game to pick up the road win over Northwestern (Minn.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team got a much-needed bounce-back win on Saturday, getting the 26-16 road win over Northwestern (Minn.).

The Saints relied in the run game, rushing for 145 total yards. Denfeld alum Dominic Klaas rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and became the team’s first 100-yard rusher this season, while Mitchell Adrian also ran in a touchdown. Zach Edwards completed 19 passes for 178 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Eric Soderberg led the defense with 10 tackles.

St. Scholastica (5-1, 3-1 UMAC) will be on the road next weekend against Greenville. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 1:00 p.m.