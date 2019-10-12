Teen injured in West Duluth Shooting
17-year-old tranported to hospital with non-life threatening injury.
DULUTH, Minn.- On Friday in reference to a shooting, Duluth Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue West and Sherburne Street.
According to authorities it was reported a 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The injury is non-life threatening.
Police believe there is no risk to the public. The incident is still under investigation.