Teen injured in West Duluth Shooting

17-year-old tranported to hospital with non-life threatening injury.
Arman Rahman,

DULUTH, Minn.- On Friday in reference to a shooting, Duluth Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue West and Sherburne Street.

According to authorities it was reported a 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The injury is non-life threatening.

Police believe there is no risk to the public. The incident is still under investigation.

Categories: Community, Crime, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, Public Safety
Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like