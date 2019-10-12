UMD Football Uses Big Second Half to Defeat Wayne State

The Bulldogs had another slow offensive start but got the job done in the fourth.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 23 UMD football team battled through snowy conditions on Saturday, but pulled away late to get back on track and get the 21-7 win over Wayne State.

The Bulldogs had another slow start, not getting on the board until the second quarter and was tied with the Wildcat at 7 at the half.

John Larson was out on Saturday with an injury, so the Bulldogs rotated quarterbacks. Keagan Calchera completed five passes for 52 yards while Garrett Olson completed eight passes for 48 yards and one touchdown. Wade Sullivan was huge on the run game, bringing in two touchdowns. Cloquet native Tim Pokornowski recorded his first career interception in the second quarter which set up the Bulldogs first touchdown.

The Bulldogs (5-1) will be back on the road next weekend at Sioux Falls. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.