UMD Men’s Hockey Picks Up First Win of 2019 Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team had a big bounce-back on Saturday, topping UMass-Lowell 2-1 to pick up its first win of the 2019 season.

Justin Richards and Nick Swaney both scored their first goals of the season, with Richards scoring short-handed. The penalty kill was huge for the Bulldogs on Saturday night, killing of a River Hawks 5-on-3 during the first period. Hunter Shepard made 22 saves in the win.

UMD will hit the road next weekend to take on Wisconsin. Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:00 p.m.