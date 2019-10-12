UMD Volleyball Gets Back on Track With Sweep over Dragons

Abby Thor led the way with 13 kills, while Meredith Sutton finished with 10 for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – After receiving their first NSIC loss of the season on Friday, the No. 4 UMD volleyball team had a big bounce-back on Saturday, sweeping MSU-Moorhead 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-18).

Abby Thor finished with 13 kills, while Meredith Sutton had 10. Emily Balts finished the day with 46 assists.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on the road on Tuesday against Bemidji State at 6:00 p.m.