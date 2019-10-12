UMD Women’s Hockey Sweeps First WCHA Series

Gabbie Hughes has now scored a goal in each of the Bulldogs' first four games this season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 9 UMD women’s hockey team continues its strong start to the season, getting the 4-1 win over Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday to sweep their first WCHA series.

Gabbie Hughes, Anna Klein, Ashton Bell and Monique Aanenson all scored for the Bulldogs, while Maddie Rooney made 12 saves. Sydney Brodt recorded two assists, giving her seven points in the first four games. Hughes has scored a goal in each game so far, and has also tallied three assists, while Bell has a goal and six assists throughout four games.

The Bulldogs (3-1) will hit the road for the first time next weekend, taking on Bemidji State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 6:07 p.m. while Saturday’s is set for 3:07 p.m.