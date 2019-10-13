Bong Center Director to Become Lighthouse Manager

Executive Director of the Bong Center will start part-time as Split Rock Lighthouse Manager November 1st.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors now has a new manager.

Hayes Scriven, current Executive Director of the Bong Veterans Center in Superior was named the new manager Thursday.

He will be replacing Lee Radzak, who stepped down from the position after 36 years in April.

The lighthouse is a big part of Scriven’s life, he even proposed to his wife there.

Now he is planning on moving his family there, like the generations of lighthouse keepers before–something his kids were very excited about.

“Their mouths just dropped and they were like ‘we get to live at the lighthouse??’ I’m like yeah isn’t that really cool? And they were so excited,” Scriven said. “My son’s like ‘I just wanna move right now!’.”

“It’s been a dream of mine forever to work up there and to now lead that site, it’s a true honor it really is.”

Scriven says he looks forward to bringing his creative thinking to help boost the number of Lighthouse visitors outside of the summer months.

He will start part time on November first, and full time a month later.