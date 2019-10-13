Figure Skaters Hit the Ice in Costume

The Duluth Figure Skating Club celebrates Halloween on the ice.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Figure Skating club got spooky on the ice Sunday afternoon at their annual Halloween skate party.

Students, family and friends at all levels were invited to put on their warmest costumes and dance on the ice.

Tessa Schauer has been a DFSC student for 7 years. Her and her friends dressed up like skeletons for the party.

Schauer says it’s fun to let loose on the ice.

“Usually we’re all out here really busy, really hard working for out next competition or test and it’s really great to just have a break and enjoy what we loves with our friends and have fun,” Schauer said.

Members of the Duluth Figure Skating Club are competing in the Twin Cities in two weeks, so it’s back to work after Sunday’s holiday celebration.