Make Your Own Glass Pumpkin at Lake Superior Art Glass

You can make Fall decorations at LSAG.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’re looking for an activity to keep you warm indoors during these chilly Fall days, why not give glass blowing a try?

Lake Superior Art Glass in Canal park kicked off their “make your own glass pumpkin” event Sunday.

The Halloween–inspired activity allows customers to pick at least two colors for glass blowers to swirl into their very own unique decoration.

“It’s just really great to support a local artist. Our glass blowers have been doing this for 12 years, some of them longer than that, so it’s a really great skill that you’re supporting in your community,” LSAG marketing manager Jodie Cowan said.

Pre–made glass pumpkins are also available for people to buy, but those interested in designing their own can still do so through Tuesday.