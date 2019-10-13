Northlanders Work Through Grief by Running Together

Runners participate in a "Healing 5K."

DULUTH, Minn.- A small but mighty group of women braved the chilly weather Sunday morning to take a couple of laps around Bayfront Park.

They called it a healing run. It was the 4th 5K since July that was inspired by all of the loss felt by the Fond–Du–Lac community in recent months.

Run organizers say that grief is hard to experience by yourself, which is why they wanted to find a way to help everyone work through their loss together.

“Oftentimes people, I think, think of running as an individual sport or activity, however I think through the Kwe Pack we’ve been able to recognize in groups there can be healing,” Amelia Levarde said.

This was the first 5K to happen in Duluth.

The next 5K will be back at the Fond–Du–Lac reservation in Novemeber. Details will be on Facebook.