St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer Gets Double Overtime Win Against Hamline

Saints freshman Franco Garcia scored the game-winner in double overtime.

DULUTH, Minn. – It took over 100 minutes for someone to score between the St. Scholastica and Hamline men’s soccer teams, but in the end, the Saints freshman Franco Garcia scored his second career goal five minutes into double overtime to give the Saints the 1-0 win.

The Saints outshot the Pipers, 13-9, but only four shots were on goal. Taylor Tran had the assist on Garcia’s goal. Corey Bulheller made five saves for the Saints.

The Saints (6-11, 5-1 UMAC) will be back in action next Sunday at St. Thomas.