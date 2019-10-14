Animal Allies to Host Annual Fur Ball Fundraiser

Coffee Conversation: Fur Ball Gala for Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland Country Club will be packed with adorable fur babies on Saturday, October 19.

The annual Animal Allies Fur Ball Gala typically raises more than $100,000.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m.

Money raised this year will help support the shelter’s transportation fund.

The gala is an opportunity for animal lovers in the Northland to come together while having fun and showing support for shelter pets.

The evening will include live and silent auctions, complimentary signature cocktails, gourmet dinner, live music and dancing, and a gourmet dinner.

Tickets are available now for $100 per person.

Click here to purchase tickets today.