Cause of Death Released for Esko Football Player Who Died on Field
ESKO, Minn.-The cause of death has been released for the 15-year-old Esko football player who died during a varsity game in Aitkin Friday.
According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, the death is natural due to congenital heart disease.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Pfister family, Jackson’s teammates and the Esko community,” the Aitkin Police Department said in a press release.
The investigation is being handled by the Aitkin Police Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.