CSS Women’s Hockey Team Hold First Practice of the Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team held their first practice of the season Monday afternoon.

The Saints are coming off one of their best seasons ever, appearing in their first NCHA championship game in school history. And this year, CSS is hungrier than ever to make an even deeper run.

“Obviously it’s been a long summer after the year we ended with last year. Just being able to be back out here with Coach. We’ve obviously been on the ice, but there’s a new heightened atmosphere when comes back out on the ice,” said goalie Lexi Thomeczek.

“As soon as they arrived here on campus for this fall, they’ve been working hard together as a group. And from what I hear in their captain’s practices, they’ve been putting a little extra effort in than they have been in year’s past in captain’s practices. It’s been pretty serious for them already. Now it’s just an opportunity for us to see where they’re at right now,” head coach Jackie MacMillan said.

The Saints will open their season on November 1st at home against Gustavus Adolphus.