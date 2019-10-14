Cub Foods Stops E-Cigarette Sales, Asks Customers to not Carry Firearms in Stores

Please see the below statement from CUB regarding recent policy changes in our stores: pic.twitter.com/vKT1WVWLva — Cub (@cubfoods) October 11, 2019

(FOX 9) Cub Foods announced it will no longer sell e-cigarettes and is asking its customers to no longer openly carry firearms in its stores after reconsidering its policies.

In a release, the Minnesota-based grocer said a review of its previous policies led to the changes which it calls “reasonable and prudent.”

Its decision to discontinue sale of vaporizers came after the company noticed, “increasing questions from the health community and complex regulatory environment associated with these products,” according to the release.

Despite Minnesota being an open-carry state, Cub made the decision to disallow firearms in their stores due to “recent tragic events throughout our country.”

Authorized law enforcement are still allowed to carry firearms in Cub Foods.