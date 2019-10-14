Doctor Advises Yearly Heart Scan

DULUTH, Minn.- A doctor at St. Luke’s is advising people of all ages to get a yearly heart scan to make sure everything is working the right way.

Doctor Anemona Anghle is the head of Cardiology at St. Luke’s. She says a cardiac event is usually an arrhythmic event that makes the heart stop causing a person to collapse, which is why she stresses getting scanned.

“Specifically for people who are very athletic and they want to make sure even at a younger age even as an adult everything is okay with the heart I would think it’s important to at least have discussion about family history and symptoms and having an EKG done even younger than 40”, said Anghle.