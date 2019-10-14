Duluth Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Duluth celebrates its 12th Indigenous Peoples' Day.

DULUTH, Minn.- City leaders and community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Duluth Monday.

the Anishinaabe people recognized the importance of their history in Northern Minnesota and all over the United States.

They congratulated Duluth for being one of the first cities to change the meaning of this holiday back in 2007.

“This is our land, we should have our own national holiday and be recognized because i think sometimes we are invisible. People don’t realize we’re still here and our culture is still alive and thriving,” Shawn Carr said.

Following the gathering at city hall, indigenous supporters marched through downtown Duluth to Gichi–Ode’ Akiing Park and continued the celebration.