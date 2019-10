Eskomos Volleyball Sweep Panthers in Season Finale

The win gave the Esko volleyball team the Polar League Big School championship.

CULVER, Minn. – In their final match of the season, the Esko volleyball team earned a road sweep over South Ridge 3-0 on Monday night.

The win gave the Eskomos the Polar League Big School championship as they finished the season with a 20-6 record.

The Panthers fall to 12-10 as they will wrap up their season at North Woods.