Harvest Moon Gala to Raise Funds for Two Harbors Community Radio

The Harvest Moon Gala is Happening Saturday, October 19 at the American Legion in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Happening Saturday, October 19, you’re encouraged to attend the 2019 Harvest Moon Gala supporting Two Harbors Community Radio 99.5 FM.

Julie Luchsinger, event organizer, recently stopped by FOX 21 Local News to share a few details regarding the annual fundraiser.

Local belly dancing group Tribal Alchemie also performed on the broadcast.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, with dinner being served at 6:00 p.m.

Contact 218-595-6195 to purchase tickets in advance for the dinner portion of this event.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at The Community Radio in Two Harbors located in the Harbor Landing Building.

Pre-sale tickets are $30.

Guests will be entertained in the lower level of the American Legion in Two Harbors.

Live dinner music will be performed by Tracy Parks.

At 7:00 p.m., a concert and dance will begin featuring live music and entertainment from Dave Slattery, Austin and Wilson, and Tribal Alchemie.

Over 70 silent auction items will be available featuring jewelry, gift certificates, baskets, art, and more.

Click here for more information.