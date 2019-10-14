Medical Professionals Talk Opioids at Panel Discussion

Panel aimed to educate about the impacts of opioid misuse and abuse.

DULUTH, Minn.- Medical professionals talked opioids in our community during a panel discussion at Clyde Iron Works.

The Essentia Institute of Rural Health put on the panel, to open the public to help them learn more about the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid misuse and abuse.

They also hoped to let people know about prevention, treatment, and recovery options.

“By educating our folks, educating our patients, educating the community we feel that we can make inroads in trying to stem this crisis,” said Panel Moderator and Family Medicine Physician with Essentia, Dr. Joe Bianco. “It’s really important that we treat people in the right way and in a safe way.”

Experts said that great work is being done in communities, as this year for the first time overdose deaths are on the decline.