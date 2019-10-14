One Dead, Two Injured in Cass County Weekend Crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A Sunday morning crash on County Road 8 south of Federal Dam has left one person dead and two others injured.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 8 at the intersection with County Road 63 around 10:57 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene they learned that a Chevrolet Trailblazer had collided with a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette SUV after it failed to stop at a stop sign.

The 62-year-old male driver of the Trailblazer was transported to a Deer River hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 58-year-old male driver of the Oldsmobile was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene.

A 4-year-old female passenger in the Oldsmobile sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in the Twin Cities.

The accident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family members.