Texas Officer Resigns in 1-Sentence Letter

Update: FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – A white police officer in Fort Worth who authorities say fatally shot a black woman in her home resigned in a one-sentence letter Monday.

Aaron Dean’s letter said: “Effective immediately I am tendering my resignation from the Fort Worth Police Department.”

The letter was released by the state’s largest police union, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

The group’s executive director, Charley Wilkison, says Dean has not yet hired an attorney but that one will be provided with financial support from the union.

Fort Worth police say Dean shot Atatiana Jefferson while responding to a report of an open door at her home.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Family members of a black Texas woman who was shot to death inside her home by a white police officer are calling for an independent investigation of her killing as well as the arrest and prosecution of the officer involved.

Relatives of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson said Monday that an agency other than the Fort Worth Police Department should investigate the shooting death of Jefferson, which occurred early Saturday.

Fort Worth police have not yet identified the officer who fatally shot Jefferson but planned a press conference for later Monday.

One of Jefferson’s sisters, Ashley Carr, said her sister was “a smart, ambitious, kind person with a nurturing spirit.”

She said her sister had a bachelor’s degree in biology from Xavier University and that her coworkers saw her as a person of integrity.

Carr said Jefferson’s life was marked by honor, integrity, commitment and service, and she called on Fort Worth police to show those same attributes.