The Catalyst Content Festival Wraps And Exceeds Expectations

DULUTH, Minn. – For five days the highly anticipated Catalyst Content Festival combined the creative worlds of a small town and an industry full of opportunities.

The Festival brought out the who’s who of Television and film.

Nearly 1,000 people from around the world came to town to give movie screenings, panel discussions and much more.

The Executive Director of Catalyst says inviting executives from such a major industry to the city opened the door for a change in pace.

It even gave inspiration to the local creative community in Duluth.

“This added an energy. It added a spark to see a major creative industry coming to Duluth and just fall in love with it so much that the artists have told me they are getting excited wanting to go paint that extra mural that they were thinking of doing or writing that extra story,” said Philip Gilpin.

This is the first year the festival was held in Duluth.

It was previously held in Los Angeles and Vermont.

The festival has committed to be in Duluth for the next five years.

The longevity of this festival could mean more film and television projects might come to the city, which could give a huge economic boost.

“Let’s say one television series. One television series can mean 32 million into our economy in one year,” said Riki McManus, Director of the Upper Minnesota Film Office

Opposed to a film, a television series can last for several years.

This could mean a long term economic driver for the city.

McManus says thanks to the success of the festival, there are already talks of a project possibly coming to Duluth in the next ninety days.