UMD Creates Murals for Land Acknowledgement

Two new murals will soon be available for all to see at UMD's Kirby Student Center

DULUTH, Minn.- Two murals will be painted at UMD this week both inside and outside of the Kirby Student Center.

UMD is built on tribal land, and the murals are a way for the university to honor the Dakota and Anishinaabe people. A local artist painting these murals says it’s important for the students to get the full background of all cultures.

“I think it’s really cool to be able to share a piece history that not a lot of non–native folks know about and to provide visibility to that history of this is Anishinaabe land but how did the Anishinaabe get here”? said Moira Villiard.

The outdoor mural will be painted Thursday outside the Kirby Bus Hub from 2 until 6 p.m.