UMD Men Down, Women Up in Latest USCHO.com Hockey Polls

DULUTH, Minn. – Both UMD hockey teams have been among the best teams in the country. But in this week’s USCHO.com polls, they are going in opposite directions.

Let’s start with the men who bounced back on Saturday following their shocking loss on opening night to UMass-Lowell. The Bulldogs split with the River Hawks, but took a hit in the polls as they fell from #1 to #3. Denver now occupies the top spot.

For the women, they opened WCHA play with a sweep of Minnesota State-Mankato. The Bulldogs moved up another spot for the second straight week, holding down the #8 ranking.

Both teams will be on the road this upcoming weekend as the men will travel to Wisconsin while the women will take on Bemidji State.