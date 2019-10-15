City of Duluth Seeking Proposals to Developing Sections of Public Golf Courses

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is asking for proposals for developing big sections of the city’s public golf courses.

About fifty acres at Lester Park Golf Course and ten acres at Enger Park Golf Course may be available for development if a proposal is approved by the city.

Officials say they’re looking for housing and mixed developments to fill the spaces.

“We’re looking for something that’s fairly visionary, we’d like a proposal that is something that will be a real positive for the community and meets many of our goals for things like sustainability, for things like use of workforce development opportunities during the project,” said Adam Fulton, Duluth’s Interim Director of Planning and Economic Development.

The city’s request for proposal for both sites is open through November 20th.